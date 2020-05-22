Gov. Stitt vetoes bill he says insufficient for funding Sooner Care 2.0 Medicaid expansion plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill Thursday that his office says would not have provided a stable funding source for the SoonerCare 2.0 Medicaid expansion plan.

Stitt’s office said in a news release that Senate Bill 1046 only provided Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program funding for Fiscal Year 2021, which they say would leave the Medicaid expansion unfunded for Fiscal Year 2022 and make the state’s projected budget deficit even worse.

“From day one, I’ve said one-time funds are not the way pay for Medicaid expansion,” said Gov. Stitt. “This bill doesn’t fully fund SoonerCare 2.0 in the first year, and it doesn’t even consider funding for the second year. I will always protect the taxpayer and I will not sign unfunded mandates in the middle of a massive budget deficit.”

Stitt’s office said if the bill becomes law – which would require an override by both houses of the legislature – the state would have to deplete the revenue stabilization fund or make deeper cuts into other state agencies to fully fund SoonerCare 2.0.