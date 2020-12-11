Gov. Stitt’s new executive order cuts in half attendance capacity for youth sporting events, other gatherings, but churches exempt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new executive order on Thursday, this time taking aim at youth sporting events and large gatherings.

“Let me be clear, these cases and these numbers are still too high,” Stitt said. “Our nurses, our doctors, they’re exhausted. They have been fighting this since March. They need our help more than ever right now.”

The governor’s new rules include reduced attendance at youth sporting events. Only four spectators per participant will be allowed or the facility must be at 50 percent capacity, whichever is lower.

Also, public gatherings like weddings, funerals and holiday parties at event centers are limited to 50 percent capacity.

“This doesn’t apply to churches. But I want them to continue to innovate. Most of the churches that I’ve talked to are checking temperatures before the kids go into a nursery. Their workers are wearing masks,” Stitt said.

The state is also extending previously set restrictions for bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m., except for drive-thru or takeout.

“The CDC has identified restaurants, bars and sporting events as areas where we need to be more careful,” Stitt said. “They take us out of our bubble and bring people together who aren’t normally together.”

Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye gave out holiday recommendations, asking Oklahomans to consider gathering virtually or to meet outside if possible and to wear a mask around people who don’t live with you.

“We can still all celebrate the holiday season in a safe and responsible way,” Frye said.

The governor reminded Oklahoman’s hope is around the corner. The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are headed to the state.

“We expect 166,000 doses to hit the state of Oklahoma in the next three weeks. That will let us make great progress for our healthcare workers, our highest risk groups,” Stitt said.

Stitt says the new executive order will go into effect no later than Monday.

