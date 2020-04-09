Governor battles legislative leadership over budget deficit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 and low oil prices have issued a drastic hit on Oklahoma’s economy.

The effects are forcing the state to declare a revenue failure. But on Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt refused to sign one of three bills designed to address the financial crisis, alleging some lawmakers were playing “Washington D.C. politics.”

“House leadership wanted to use this time to play Washington D.C. politics and sneak in some last minute changes while Oklahomans are hurting,” Stitt said.

The governor came out firing at the legislature Thursday, alleging a deal was broken as they try to plug a big hole in the state budget..

Stitt claims he and legislative leaders met last week and agreed on a series of bills to plug the $450 million budget holes. Over the weekend, one of those bills was amended, cutting some funding to the governor’s Digital Transformation Initiative. The bills were all passed overwhelmingly by the House and Senate.

“The bills the legislators sent me fully funded everything except for one priority digital transformation; that broke our agreement,” Stitt said.

The governor said those funds are needed, especially right now, as 33,000 state employees are working digitally. On Thursday, he signed two of the three bills funding the state though April, but wants lawmakers to come back to the capitol to rework legislation to fund May and June.

“What’s so disappointing, as while we are working 24 hours a day to address the COVID crisis, and to come in here and play politics is very disappointing,” Stitt said.

“He didn’t get exactly what he wanted, so he is holding things up,” said Rep. Forrest Bennet.

Representative Forrest Bennet says he isn’t aware of the deal cut by Republican leaders.

“We can’t afford any alternative. We have got to make sure that services are not disrupted and our plan does that, and I just hope we can move forward,” Bennett said.

News 4 reached out to House and Senate leadership for a response but have not heard back. However, the governor is adamant.

“I want to put this to bed, but the people of Oklahoma elected me to hold true to my word. I’d be letting them down if I allowed house leadership to try to play gotcha politics,” Stitt said.

The governor did say Thursday he is not interested in making cuts to any agencies this fiscal year like he alluded to on Tuesday, but those could happen in 2021.

