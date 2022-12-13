OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday that a Mexican consulate is planned to open in Oklahoma City in Spring 2023.

Governor Kevin Stitt and Consul Edurne Pineda. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt Press Office.

“As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need right here in our state, rather driving hours across state lines for simple paperwork,” said Governor Stitt. “I am thankful for the collaboration and shared vision between Oklahoma and Mexico that made this a reality.”

According to Gov. Stitt, the Consulate of Mexico will provide consular services and assistance to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. It will also promote economic, commercial, educational, cultural, tourism, and community affairs relations between Mexican entities and Oklahoma stakeholders.

Gov. Stitt says he’s been advocation for the opening of this consulate and visited Mexico last year to present this proposal to the Government of Mexico.

Consul Edurne Pineda has been chosen as Head Consul of the consulate. Consul Pineda is a Mexican career diplomat with a specialization in consular affairs. Officials say she has been working on opening the Consulate with the expectation to begin its full operation by the end of Spring 2023.

Governor Kevin Stitt and Consul Edurne Pineda. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt Press Office.

“It has been an honor to work with Governor Stitt to establish the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City,” said Consul Edurne Pineda. “I am certain that we will be great partners towards forging a better development for the Mexican community in the state and a deeper and stronger relationship between Mexico and Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt commented on Gov. Stitt’s announcement. He mentioned the importance of inclusivity for Oklahoma’s large Mexican population.

“This is a great announcement for the people of Oklahoma City,” said Mayor Holt. “There is a large population of Mexican Americans in our state, with more than 100,000 in Oklahoma City alone. Access to these services is important, and I congratulate the leaders in our Mexican American community who have advocated for this facility for many years.”

As the Consulate of Mexico in Oklahoma City develops, The Consulates of Mexico in Little Rock and Kansas will continue to offer consular services to Oklahoma’s Mexican community.