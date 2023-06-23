OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Proposed rule changes by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to implement a statewide health information database has been rejected by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Senate Bill 1369, a.k.a. the Health Information Act is supposed to go into effect July 1. The bill would require healthcare providers to enter patient records into an online database.

Healthcare professionals would be required to log all sorts of information into the database, including:

Names of the doctors and other health professionals who provided care to the patient

Diagnoses

Current medications prescribed to a patient

Lab and x-ray results

Past procedures

Known allergies

Immunization records

Hospital discharge records

Basic personal information (a patient’s name, address, family phone contacts, etc.)

OHCA says it will help reduce health care costs, improve care coordination, improve patient experience and support compliance with state and federal programs.

Hundreds of healthcare providers in the Sooner State argue it is a violation of patients’ rights and privacy.

OHCA says the healthcare exchange will be regulated by HIPAA and through regular audits.

Following a series of revisions, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board of Directors voted in March to approve administrative rules to implement the law.

Now, Gov. Stitt has disapproved those rule changes put forth by OHCA.

OHCA is continuing to work with the Governor’s office, Legislature, the OHCA Board and numerous stakeholders on the next steps in order to implement the health information exchange. We remain committed to fulfilling the requirements of SB 1369 and creating a streamlined, holistic health care approach for Oklahomans. Oklahoma Health Care Authority