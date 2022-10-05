OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With much of Oklahoma impacted by an extreme drought, carrying over from the spring and summer, Governor Stitt just signed an emergency bill that could help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers withstand an alarming lack of water.

HB 1006, which went into effect immediately, will provide $20 million specifically towards a drought relief fund that can be used for water, food for livestock and conservation.

The measure comes after the Oklahoma Conservation Commission just approved $3 million dollars in emergency drought relief Monday – with money for ranchers and farmers in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. “This year’s extreme drought conditions have created unprecedented challenges for our agricultural producers and as governor I will always do everything I can to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers. I am proud to have partnered up with the Legislature to deliver this much-needed relief.” Governor Kevin Stitt

KFOR reached out to the Governor’s office Tuesday for additional details on how the allocation of the money will occur but has not heard back.



