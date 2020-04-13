Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations

Follow the storms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a Facebook post from a hair stylist, Governor Kevin Stitt had his hair and make up done over the weekend, after Stitt’s office previously told News 4 professional cosmetology could not be performed outside of a licensed establishment. 

A few weeks ago, representatives from Governor Kevin Stitt’s office sent News 4 this statement: 

State law mandates professional cosmetology services must be performed in a licensed establishment.
Hair salons and similar establishments are not considered essential services and must remain closed until April 30 to limit close contact and personal touch as Oklahomans work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, a hair stylist posted on Facebook that she was doing the governor’s hair and make up. 

News 4 contacted Stitt’s office for comment. We are waiting to hear back. 

