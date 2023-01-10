OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Dr. Deborah Shropshire as Director of Human Services on Tuesday, making her the first woman to serve the role in Oklahoma history.

“Dr. Shropshire is a stand up Oklahoman with a heart for servant leadership and a proven track record of success at Oklahoma Human Services,” said Governor Stitt. “I am appreciative of Dr. Deb’s ongoing work with human services and look forward to seeing how she continues to lead the agency in this new role.”

According to officials, Dr. Shropshire has previously served as the Director of the Child Welfare Services at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS). She has also filled the roles of deputy director of community partnerships and medical director as she served children and youth in foster care.

“Serving Oklahoma families and children has been a personal and professional priority my entire adult life,” said Dr. Shropshire. “At Oklahoma Human Services, our goal is to ensure the safety of children and families, and to provide needed resources in communities throughout the state so we can serve children and families from a place of excellence. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead and support the amazing workforce at this agency who dedicate their lives to our mission of service.”

Dr. Shropshire has also received numerous local and national awards including the 2014 National Ray Helfer Award for Child Abuse Prevention from the National Alliance on Children’s Trust and Prevention Funds and the 2007 Commissioner’s Award for Outstanding Service in the Field of Child Abuse and Neglect from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Children, Youth and Families.