Governor Stitt, First Lady now REAL ID compliant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt are now Real ID compliant.

They were part of Oklahoma’s REAL ID pilot program, as the state still tries to work out some kinks.

“We just went through the process. As you saw, it went really, really smooth so it should be great for Oklahomans to start rolling that out. We’ll be ready to go, select locations, July 1st,” said Gov. Stitt.

About 70 other Oklahomans, mostly DPS employees, also have Real ID’s.

“We utilized the time that we were down to the public to be able to test a lot of our employees and run them through the system to try to work out any flaws that we would have,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public was supposed to start the process of getting Real ID’s in April, but now that’s been pushed back to July 1st.

Because of COVID-19, state leaders say they haven’t been able to train employees in person and the DPS building was closed to the public.

“We have a lot of tag agents in the state, roughly 250 just under, we’re going to have to train them and that’s going to require in-person, hands-on type stuff so we’re a little behind in that regard,” said Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating.

Keating also said technology wise, they are ahead of schedule.

DPS offices and tag agencies are now preparing for about 600,000 Oklahomans who will need a new ID come July.

Meanwhile, the TSA says they won’t enforce a Real ID requirement for air travelers going through security checkpoints until October 2021.