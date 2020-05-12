Governor Stitt issues proclamation honoring nursing home staff, residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation this week honoring some of the state’s most vulnerable residents and staff members.

Stitt proclaimed May 10-16 “Skilled Nursing Week” in Oklahoma, saying “we honor and respect our elders and citizens of any age with physical or intellectual disabilities who reside in skilled nursing centers in the State of Oklahoma.”

The proclamation goes on to say “nursing home staff have made heroic efforts and sacrifices to fight and contain the coronavirus in our nursing facilities.”

Stitt urges all Oklahomans to call “a loved one, family member, or friend residing in any care setting and offer a kind word and spend time participating in various virtual activities to encourage those from all walks of life in need of our continuing love and support.”

A loved one visits with a resident of Perry Green Valley Nursing Home on Mother’s Day. Photo courtesy: Care Providers Oklahoma

Care Providers Oklahoma President and CEO Steven Buck thanked the governor and said nursing staff and residents appreciate the recognition.



“If you are a resident in a facility with restricted access or a member of our nursing staff, it can be easy to feel forgotten,” said Buck. “They are fighting a war against an invisible enemy behind closed-doors, and it’s easy to be overlooked, even as we applaud other men and women in the health care community.”



“The fact is, nursing homes are now the front lines in this battle,” continued Buck. “They need our support, they need resources, and they need our prayers and goodwill. Our staff, our residents and their families are all in this together. The rest of our community needs to stand with us and help win this fight, and that’s what Governor Stitt’s message is all about.”