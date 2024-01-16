OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has announced Shelley Zumwalt as Oklahoma Secretary of Tourism following a historic year for the state’s tourism industry..

“Shelley Zumwalt has proven herself to be a tourism powerhouse and a compelling ambassador for Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “After seeing the historic numbers from last year, I’ve never been more excited for the future of Oklahoma’s tourism industry — and that means having Shelley at the helm.” Governor Kevin Stitt

According to Governor Stitt, Zumwalt has held a variety of positions in state government spanning more than a decade of service. She began her career at the state as an entry-level budget analyst in the Office of State Finance, overseeing the Health and Human Services cabinet. During the Fallin Administration, Zumwalt served as Public Affairs Director, Chief of Communications and Strategic Engagement for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and in multiple roles at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. Governor Stitt tapped Zumwalt as executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation in 2022 following her tenure as executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the citizens of Oklahoma in numerous roles over the past twelve years, and I’m proud to continue that service as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage,” said Shelley Zumwalt. “As a native Oklahoman, I’m thankful to Governor Stitt for putting his trust in me to serve the agencies in this Cabinet that bring visitors from all over the world. Tourism is Oklahoma’s rising economic powerhouse, and the industry’s continued development is essential to our state’s workforce and future success.”

Zumwalt will succeed Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell as Secretary of Tourism after Pinnell was named Secretary of Workforce Development in July 2023. Zumwalt will concurrently serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Secretary of Tourism.

Governor Stitt’s appointment order of Shelley Zumwalt can be found here.