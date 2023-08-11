OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt says he is offering the Cherokee Nation an extension on their current car tag compact.

Officials say in a letter sent to Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Gov. Stitt offers a one-year extension to their car tag compact, which is set to expire on August 16, 2023.

This comes after Gov. Stitt has previously mentioned the reason he doesn’t agree with the tribes’ compact agreement in general because he says the term ‘Indian Country’ is being redefined unfairly.

Stitt vetoed House Bill 1005x saying the bill, “amounts to a circumvention of the executive’s authority to negotiate compacts and because it is not in the State’s best interests, I must veto it.”

Lawmakers in the House voted to override Governor Stitt’s veto regarding shared motor vehicle tax revenue with tribal nations June 12. Now, the Senate has officially overridden Gov. Stitt’s veto – officially extending the compact with the Tribes for another year.

“With the existing compact about to reach the end of its term, I reached out to Principal Chief Hoskin to extend the existing terms for one year to allow ample time to negotiate another long-term compact,” said Governor Stitt. “Public safety is one of my highest priorities and ensuring compact compliance so that we know who is driving on our roads is an essential piece of that. As always, my door is open, and I look forward to getting this extension in place very soon.”

Gov. Stitt says the proposed extension was sent to Principal Chief Hoskin on August 4, 2023, and includes material that is already part of the compact that has been in place for the past ten years.

The compact extension includes updated language for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and PlatePay to make sure all drivers on toll roads are paying properly, officials say.