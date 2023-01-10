OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The first day on the job of Governor Kevin Stitt’s second term, the following organizational changes have been made within his administration.

According to Governor Stitt’s office the following list of members will serve on the State Board of Education for Governor Stitt’s second term.

The State Board Member for Congressional District 1 will be Donald Burdick, who replaces Carlisha Bradley. Burdick is an entrepreneur who co-founded four oil and gas companies and currently serves as the CEO of Olifant Energy II. Burdick graduated magna cum laude from Duke University and received his MS in Geology from the University of Oklahoma.

Sarah Lepak will continue to serve as the State Board Member for Congressional District 2.

The State Board Member for Congressional District 3 will be Marla Hill, who replaces Trent Smith. Hill is a home education teacher of her five children at Hill Academy High. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma City University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma.

The State Board Member for Congressional District 4 will be Kendra Wesson who replaces Brian Bobeck. Wesson is the current owner of Operation Accounting, Inc. in Norman. She received her Bachelor of Accounting with a Certified Public Accountant emphasis with a minor in ethics from Mid-America Christian University. She received her Associate of Science in Business Enterprise and Associate of Applied Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University.

The State Board Member for Congressional District 5 will be Trent Smith, who replaces Jennifer Monies. Smith previously served as the board member for CD 3 until redistricting.

Suzanne Reynolds will serve as the At Large State Board Member. Reynolds has served in higher education at different universities, including at the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy. Reynolds received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Oklahoma. She is a licensed pharmacist and has received board certification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and the National Institute for Standards in Pharmacist Credentialing. Her mother was a public school art teacher for Oklahoma City Public Schools and her father served as a professor at Oklahoma Christian University.

The following list of members will serve on the Veterans Commission for Governor Stitt’s second term:

Brett Martin will replace Jerry Ball. Martin, who is an active member of the Department of Oklahoma American Legion, served in the United States Navy. His service includes two surge deployments onboard USS BOXER in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I and Operation Iraqi Freedom II. Read his full bio here.

Ted Perry with Disabled Veterans will replace Jerletta Pandos. Perry is a combat veteran whose service includes two combat tours in Iraq where he was shot by an enemy sniper and received the Purple Heart in addition to other awards and decorations. Read his full bio here.

Daniel Orr with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will replace Gary Miles. Orr is a combat veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps and saw combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Read his full bio here.

Bill Kokendofer has been relieved from the Commission. His replacement has not been announced at this time.