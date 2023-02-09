OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.

A group opposed to Anti-transgender legislation gathered inside the Capitol to protest and video quickly went viral sparking outrage among some national conservatives.

Governor Stitt has responded saying, “It was no big deal. It wasn’t like they tore anything up or broke into the capitol or anything like that.”

Governor Stitt also confirmed that no demonstrators were arrested and the group had a permit to be on the Capital’s second floor.