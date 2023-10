OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags in Oklahoma on state property to be flown half-staff as a show of support for the nation of Israel.

“By lowering our flags, we send a clear signal Oklahomans stand firmly with the people of Israel” Governor Stitt said.

Governor Stitt, Image courtesy KFOR

The flags are to remain lowered until tonight at sunset.