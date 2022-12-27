OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governors J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and John Bel Edwards of Louisiana announced on Tuesday the U.S. Dep. of Energy (DOE) has motivated the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a Full Application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program.

HALO was established by the three governors as a three-state, bipartisan partnership between Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, in March of 2022 to compete for funding outlined in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“Oklahoma is honored to be included in the DOE invitation to submit a bid for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program. We share with Arkansas and Louisiana the same goal for production, use, and economic impact that can result from creating a hydrogen economy. The opportunities and abundant resources in Oklahoma complement our partners, and I am confident that our three state coalition can land this hub and become the nation’s heartland for hydrogen. Oklahoma believes in a “More of Everything” energy approach and by leaning into the hydrogen future with our partners, we can further diversify our nation’s energy portfolio and start meeting American demand with American energy,” said Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt.

According to officials, the program is to allocate up to $7 billion to DOE to create six to 10 regional clean hydrogen hubs showing the production, processing, delivery, storage, and end-use of clean hydrogen. DOE’s objective is to make a network of clean hydrogen producers, potential consumers and connective infrastructure located closely that intersects and remains continuous after DOE grants expire.

“We are excited to partner with our neighbors in Louisiana and Oklahoma to put forward a winning application. Arkansas has a growing and diverse energy portfolio and natural resources that are vital to any successful regional hub. We are proud of our partners and companies in Arkansas that are leading the way to develop demand for low-carbon hydrogen and showing that hydrogen can be commercially viable,” explained Governor Hutchinson.

Gov. Stitt’s press office says the application process includes two stages. The first was an initial pitch. After an independent evaluation of the proposals, DOE motivated the HALO Hub to enter the second stage by submitting a Full Application to receive up to $1.25 billion in federal funding.

“Expansion of hydrogen production and use is tailor-made for the HALO states because there has already been investment and work in the component parts of potential hydrogen hubs, but we can now have a focal point that unifies the efforts of the three states,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “HALO states already have a healthy infrastructure in place that is actively delivering the raw materials to our industrial base, which is in turn making use of that hydrogen feedstock – next steps will be making sure all that hydrogen becomes low-carbon and making it more available and accepted as a major energy source.”