Grab your running shoes for Saints Santa Run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers in downtown Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to put on their running shoes for the Saints Santa Run.

The Santa Run is one of Downtown in December’s signature events and features a 5K race, a one-mile fun run, and a free kids dash.

The 5K route takes runners through the Midtown District and historic Heritage Hills with a finish at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital.

“SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital values all of the exceptional work done by Downtown OKC Partnership to support revitalization and growth in Midtown,” said Sandra Payne, Regional Vice President at SSM Health – St. Anthony Hospital. “We have especially enjoyed participating in events such as the Santa Run which supports a healthy lifestyle for families as well as provides an opportunity to highlight all that downtown Oklahoma City has to offer.”

Participants are encouraged to dress like Santa or in their most festive attire for a chance to win the costume contest. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Santa and Best Non-Santa costumes.

Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top overall male and female 5K race winners.

Registration is open online and will close Friday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., but you can still register the day of the race at 7:30 a.m.

The Saints Santa Run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 with events kicking off at 7:30 a.m.