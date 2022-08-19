YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, the Yukon Police Department was contacted by a school resource officer about a threatening text message.

Officials say the threat was directed at several students. The suspect also reportedly wrote about bringing a handgun to the school to confront the students.

As a result, Yukon High School was placed on lockdown.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Ethan Lowe, who was found standing near the east entrance road to the high school.

Lowe was taken into custody, and no firearm was found. However, police say a knife was found on his person.

Lowe, who was a former student who had already graduated, was arrested on complaints of threatening to perform a violent act, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and trespassing.