NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant and his wife are facing multiple drug charges after the pair was found unresponsive in a Grady County home in September.

According to court records, 49-year-old Yancy Forbes was arrested on complaints of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute, and Maintaining a Place for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substance.

His wife, 47-year-old Sandra Forbes, faces counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute, Maintaining a Place for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dean Yancy Walt Forbes Sandra Joy Forbes Courtesy: Grady County Corrections

Officials say Yancy was found unresponsive in a Ninnekah residence Sept. 23 and his wife was found unresponsive in that same home the next day.

Sandra told investigators they had both ingested a white powder they believed to be cocaine. She said she had found the remaining substance on the sink after Yancy’s overdose and consumed it.

Sandra also told the officers the pair of them had been doing cocaine for approximately a year, court documents state.

In his interview with investigators, Yancy estimated the couple spent around $1,000 a month on cocaine.

He also told detectives that he took narcotics from abandoned/stolen cars as well as property while on duty as a OKCPD patrolman, court records say.

“Mr. Forbes referred to these items as ‘trophies’ when brought home but were never intended for use,” the court documents state. “He did make a statement that the ‘cocaine’ could have come from a homeless person contact.”

The record also states Forbes told the investigators, “he knows this practice wrong.”

During the warrant search of the Forbes residence, authorities found two sets of scales, a small baggie with white powdery residue inside the lunchbox of Yancy Forbes, one green bottle with various items of drug paraphernalia inside, a glass smoking pipe with residue, one grinder containing a brown substance, more baggies with white powdery substance in the master bedroom, one baggie containing a metal screen, a bag containing almost 5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and one bottle containing a tablet, pen piece and razor blades in the purse of Sandra Forbes.

“Mr. Forbes stated he began use of cocaine to avoid drinking alcohol,” the record says. “Mr. Forbes states he would schedule his drug use around his work schedule so he would be able to pass drug screens for employment.”

During his interview with officers following release from the hospital, Yancy also released a bottle to investigators that held a small plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance and a small piece of brown material that officers say appeared to be heroin.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says Yancy Forbes is on administrative leave at this time.