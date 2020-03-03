Grady Co. family feels terrorized after neighbor’s dogs allegedly lunged through glass door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) — A homeowner is fed up with a pack of dogs that keep terrorizing her property after one of them recently allegedly lunged at her through her front door, smashing the glass.

"We don't go outside after dark. We make sure to get home before it's dark," Shedean Lemons, who lives in Grady County, told News 4.

Lemons said she's been feeling trapped in her own home due to a pack of aggressive dogs that have allegedly been terrorizing her property.

They've had several incidents happened recently. The first incident that Lemons said nearly turned into an attack, happened to her husband.

"He goes outside has a baseball bat to get me in the house. He's out there, usually he could yell and they'd get scared and run off. Well this time, they come after him to attack him. He actually hit one of them in the head," Lemons said.

Lemons said the dogs allegedly still kept coming at him. He eventually got them under control.

Then a few weeks ago, another terrifying situation unfolded.

"I'm standing inside my glass door, all of a sudden one of the dogs lunges at the door, shatters the glass. I'm like okay, called the cops," Lemons said.

When the Grady County Sheriff's office responded, Lemons said deputies told her their hands are pretty tied.

"I was like okay, something has to be done. We're parking in our driveway, we're scared to be out in the front yard. Can't even check our mail and they said well just shoot the dogs. That's all you can do, there's no animal control out here," Lemons said.

The undersheriff told News 4 when they went out there, they had trouble locating the owner. She told Lemons over Facebook that she would build a fence back in January, and that still hasn't happened.

When News 4 went out there, the pack of about eight dogs immediately surrounded our vehicle, aggressively bit our tires and continued to do so, following us about half a mile until we finally lost them.

"I'm just out of ideas. I don't know what else to do," Lemons said.

The undersheriff told News 4 if she doesn't feel safe, Lemons can call them again and they will go back out there and see what they can do.