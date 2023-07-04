CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Grady County Sheriff’s Department said it found 35 pounds of illegal marijuana while attempting to serve tax papers to a marijuana grow operation over the weekend.

Image courtesy Grady Sheriff Office

According to the Sheriff’s office, the deputy was trying to serve tax papers to a marijuana grow operation. The deputy went to a home near Country Club Road off of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha. The deputy said he could smell a strong marijuana odor at the home. The Sheriff’s office said it then got a warrant and seized the drugs.

No further information has been released.