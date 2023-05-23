CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says its most wanted fugitive is in custody after being on the run for several years.

On May 22, the sheriff’s office discovered that Royce Lee Jarnagin was at a house in the 1500 block of S 20th St. in Chickasha.

Royce Jarnagin. Image courtesy Grady County Jail.

Officials say Royce Jarnagin was #1 on Grady County’s most wanted list and had two outstanding felony warrants.

Once deputies received confirmation from a cooperating witness that Jarnagin was inside the residence, they established a perimeter.

Deputies then entered the home and found Jernigan in the kitchen area.

Jarnigin was placed in custody without incident and transported to the Grady County Detention Center.