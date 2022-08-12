BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – Grady County authorities are responding to a shooting and barricade situation near Bridge Creek.

Authorities were called to the scene of a home south of Bridge Creek just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells KFOR a woman was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. during a mental health call.

She somehow slipped her cuffs in the backseat, got ahold of a firearm and began shooting.

Authorities say another civilian and deputy were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but the deputy was only grazed by the bullet, OHP says.

Officials say the woman is now barricaded in one of the squad cars on scene. However, they say she is not a threat to the public.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is over the scene at this time and reporter Taylor Mitchell is headed there on the ground.

This is a developing story. KFOR will bring you the latest updates when available.