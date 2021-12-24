Grady County doctors release letter to public regarding COVID-19

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As families prepare to gather together to celebrate Christmas, health experts across the globe are expecting to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Doctors in Grady County recently released a public letter to the community, urging the unvaccinated to consider getting the vaccine.

“We have seen what COVID-19 can do to patients and their families first hand, and for that reason we were among the first to roll up our sleeves to get vaccinated as soon as it was available to us in December 2020. We are proud of the fact that all of our doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are fully vaccinated,” the letter read.

Although healthcare professional are vaccinated, they say many members of the community are not.

As a result, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Grady County.

Officials say nearly all of the patients hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated.

“If the influx of patients continues at this pace, we will again find ourselves in a situation where we won’t have enough nurses, doctors, and supplies to take care of everyone,” the letter read. “We continue to ask for your help. The most important thing you can do for us, for your family, for your community, is get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Even if you previously had COVID infection, even if you are healthy and young, it is increasingly important to get the shots especially with rising new variants.”

The letter was signed by 30 doctors and physicians at Grady Memorial Hospital, Five Oaks Family Medical Clinic, Tuttle Family Medical Clinic, and Rush Springs Family Medical Clinic.