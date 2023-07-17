CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says several people were detained and arrested early Monday morning after a drug bust in Chickasha.

Narcotics units from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and Grady County District Attorney’s Office District 6 were joined by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team early Monday morning to execute a search warrant on S Shepherd St. in Chickasha, at “a known drug dealers residence.”

“The operation was a huge success, with several drug dealers & their associates, arrested or detained & illegal narcotics were removed from the streets,” said Sheriff Gary Boggess. “Again, I’m going to make this statement, ‘Stay out of Grady County if you are a drug dealer or user. We will find you and put you in jail!'”