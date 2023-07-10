GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after a deputy was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Chase Stinson was killed after crashing his motorcycle Sunday night.

“Deputy Stinson was killed in a single vehicle accident last night on his motorcycle. This is a tragic accident that took Deputy Stinson from his family and the Grady County Sheriff’s Office family,” said the Grady County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook. “We are all heart broken of the loss of Chase, please keep Deputy Stinson family and ours in you prayers.”

Deputy Stinson was a school resource officer at Bridgecreek Public Schools.

Before joining the sheriff’s office, Stinson worked for the Blanchard Police Department.

“Deputy Stinson was a Blanchard officer for several years before he moved on to GCSO. His wife still works with us as a dispatch supervisor,” said the Blanchard Police Department via Facebook. “Our hearts are broken as we share this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stinson family and the Grady County Sheriffs Office.”

There is currently no information on what caused the crash.