TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will take the stage of The Cove theater at River Spirit Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 12.

Shepherd, whose blues-infused rock n’ roll style has earned him legions of fans, has received five Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Awards and multiple other awards.

He’s had seven No. 1 blues albums and multiple No. 1 rock singles.