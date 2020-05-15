Grand Casino, Firelake Casino to reopen to the public with new safety measures

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular casino and resort says it will reopen to the public after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort say the facility will reopen to the public on Friday, May 22.

However, hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and there will be a capacity limit in the casino and hotel in order to maintain social distancing.

“As CPN businesses cautiously reopen, we will continue to be vigilant and do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services Chief Medical Officer George A. Vascellaro, D.O. said. “The safety of CPN staff, customers, and our community remains our utmost concern, and we urge everyone in the facilities to follow all necessary precautions to keep our community healthy.”

Also, all gaming employees have taken a special COVID-19 training course provided by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

“Our public health experts were ahead of the game in preparing for this in late February, before Oklahoma even had its first confirmed case,” said Tribal Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett. “We listened to them when they advised us to temporarily suspend operations in March, and we now trust their guidance on how to protect our staff and customers as we safely reopen this vital job-creating enterprise.”

Officials also stress that Grand Casino Hotel and Resort is geothermal cooled, which means it allows for complete cycling of new, fresh air every eight minutes to help reduce the spread of airborne illnesses.

Additional safety measures customers will see when the casino and hotel reopen include:

Entrances and exits will be restricted to designated doors for visitors and staff; all patrons and staff will complete a screening process before being allowed inside the casino. Screenings include temperature checks and a COVID-19 health checklist; people will not be allowed in the building under the following conditions: People under age 65 with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher People over age 65 with a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or has been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 30 days

Any lines which form to enter the facility must be adequately social distanced; security will be on-site to enforce

Enhanced regular cleaning of all gaming machines, including overnight deep cleaning

Gaming floor limited to maintain adequate social distancing

Universal masking and glove use for all staff at all times

Hand sanitizer stations available throughout the facility

Limited seating in food venues and services to maintain adequate social distancing

Temporary closure of self-serve drink stations

Service Master cleans vents at FireLake Casino while facilities are closed for COVID-19 health concerns

All visitors are required to wear face masks, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer. Free face masks will be provided. Guests will be required to maintain social distance and stay at least six feet from people not in their party.

“We are excited to reopen to our loyal customers and the community for some good, clean fun,” said Joe Garcia, Grand Casino Hotel and Resort general manager. “Our staff has been using their time and resources to prepare to welcome guests into a safe, enjoyable experience for everyone.”

FireLake Casino, located 15 minutes southeast of Grand Casino, will also reopen on May 22.