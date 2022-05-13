OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County grand jury released their findings Thursday night on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s controversial prison sentence commutation for a felon who allegedly went on a killing spree, murdering three people, including a child.

A major point of concern for the jury was the influence Gov. Kevin Stitt had over the Pardon and Parole Board.

The report said Board members “met as a group with the Governor of Oklahoma before their appointment and taking office, at which time decisions were made about upcoming votes.”

The meeting included decisions on paroles, commutation recommendations and pardon recommendations.

“Such action by the Governor of Oklahoma is grossly improper,” found the jury.

That case involved Lawrence Anderson, the infamous inmate released by the Pardon and Parole Board in 2019, only later to be arrested and charged with murdering three people – Andrea Blankenship, Leon Pye and four-year-old Kaeos Pye. Leon and Kaeos Pye were related to Anderson.

Lawrence Anderson

Anderson applied for commutation in January of 2019. The Board rules state that anyone that has been denied a commutation must wait three years before reapplication.

Seven months later, Anderson reapplied and was re-docketed. He was eventually granted freedom.

“Three people are dead because of it. That’s a mistake in the Governor’s office and the Pardon and Parole Board office,” said Mike Turpen, a Flashpoint commentator.

In the footnotes of the report, the grand jury said that the Governor of Oklahoma’s action in this regard was not criminal. There were no new indictments.

“The grand jury process was a sham from the beginning,” said Charlie Hannema, spokesman for Stitt. “This was little more than an outgoing prosecutor’s latest abuse of the public’s trust to target his opponents.”

District Attorney David Prater defended the grand jury’s process and findings. He explained that a presiding judge was present to approve the report.

“The judge reviewed the report and found it to be proper to be filed and made a public document,” said Prater, in an email.

Todd Lamb, a former Oklahoma lieutenant governor, and also a Flashpoint commentator, defended the grand jury. He said these were Oklahomans with plenty of resources.

“Citizens. Citizens made this statement about grossly improper,” said Lamb.

A second point of concern highlighted in the report mentioned a high-level administrative staff member knowing about an error made in a commutation case, but keeping quiet to prevent the mistake from being fixed.