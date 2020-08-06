Grand jury hearing testimony in OU misconduct case

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A grand jury heard testimony regarding a high-profile sexual misconduct case.

In 2018, Jess Eddy, who served as an aide to former University of Oklahoma President David L. Boren nearly 10 years prior, alleged sexual misconduct while he was at the university.

In June of 2019, Levi Hilliard filed a tort claim against the University of Oklahoma and officials over alleged sexual misconduct.

According to court documents, Hilliard claims he was sexually assaulted by then-OU Vice President Tripp Hall III on at least five occasions dating back to the fall of 2017 through September 2018.

Hilliard also alleges Hall “intentionally inflicted severe and prolonged emotional distress” against him.

Following the claim, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation opened its own investigation into the alleged misconduct by Hall and Boren.

After 16 months, the OSBI is now presenting its findings to a grand jury.

Both Hall and Boren deny any wrongdoing.

