Grand Jury indicts woman on charges of murder in toddler’s death

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma woman on charges of first-degree murder in the death of her two-year-old son, Jeremiah Johnson.

The toddler was brutally murdered in January, allegedly by his mother’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Trent.

Trent was found days later after a statewide manhunt, hanging from a tree at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The toddler’s paternal great-grandmother, Windy Jones, says the time since the murder has been excruciating.

“It’s been like a nightmare. It’s been like a nightmare. Can you just imagine the fear in that baby’s heart? He couldn’t fight back, there was nothing he can do. He was just at his mercy and he had no mercy for that baby. He put that baby through living hell,” said Jones.

Jones says the new charges are allowing her to sleep more soundly.

“It didn’t feel like we were going to get any justice. It was like it had happened, he had died and there wasn’t any way that they could punish him, so it was just done,” she said.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn says Hogue failed to protect her own child.

“In the state of Oklahoma, you enable child abuse and the child dies as a result, you are guilty of first-degree murder,” said Mashburn.

“It wasn’t the first time, so she had to have known,” said Jones.

However, KFOR received a recording from a source of two detectives involved in the investigation, appearing to have argued in Hogue’s defense.

“We don’t believe in this charge, and there’s a good chance she ends up in prison anyway. The only thing I can do is frame this in a way that protects the mother,” said one detective.

Mashburn confirmed the legitimacy of the recording to KFOR, but says it was made before much of the evidence was made available.

“There was a lot of information that came in after that conversation,” said Mashburn.

The recording goes on with the detectives claiming Hogue was also a victim of Trent’s abuse, and therefore was unable to protect her son.

“We wouldn’t be having this discussion if Christopher hadn’t hung himself,” said one of the detectives.

Mashburn disagrees, saying, “I don’t see why it would be any different whether he was alive or not.”

KFOR tried reaching out to Hogue’s attorney for comment, but our calls were not returned.

Hogue is currently in the Cleveland County Jail without bond. She’s due back in court next month.

