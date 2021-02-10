Grandfather and young granddaughter killed in Tuesday night stabbing in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead and two injured after a stabbing Tuesday night in a Chickasha home in which a family member stabbed them, according to Oklahoma Statue Bureau of Investigation officials.

“It’s awful to think about taking your child to your parents’ house for a visit and then the next thing you know she’s been killed,” said Brook Arbeitman with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Pye and his four-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates were pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. Pye’s wife Delci, along with 42-year-old suspect Lawrence Anderson, were found injured. Delci is currently in the hospital and expected to survive, as is Anderson.

“The situation started with a 9-1-1 call being made to the Chickasha Police Department and the caller hung up,” Arbeitman said.

Lawrence Anderson’s previous convictions.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes.

“They could hear from inside, someone asking for help,” Arbeitman said.

They forced their way inside and found the four people in the living room. The Pye’s owned the home and Kaeos was just visitng. According to the OSBI, Anderson is Leon Pye’s nephew. It’s not clear how he was injured. Investigators said they are still trying to piece everything together.

“It’s very early on in this investigation,” Arbeitman said. “As to the cause of what led to this, that’s still being investigated at this point in time.”

Investigators said the granddaughter was just there visiting the grandparents. Anderson will be booked into jail once he’s released from the hospital.