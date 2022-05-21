NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City grandmother is fuming after she says three of her teenage grandchildren were attacked with a knife-like object after Mustang High School’s graduation at the University of Oklahoma Thursday. She wants the alleged attacker – a mother of one of the graduates – arrested.

“You is a grown-a– woman fighting on some kids at a graduation,” said Regina Wells of the event. “Your son just walked across that stage, too.”

It was supposed to be a joyous evening for Wells and her family. Her 18-year-old granddaughter was graduating from Mustang High School, the ceremony taking place at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center. But Wells said the occasion ended with the graduate and two other grandkids in the emergency room.

A young man who suffered a bad injury when he was attacked with a knife-like object at the Mustang High School graduation in Norman. Image provided by Regina Wells.

After the ceremony, Wells told KFOR a mother of one of the Mustang graduates started an argument with her grandkids, the mother allegedly upset about about the way the family had treated her son at some prior point.

Wells explained that what began as words suddenly turned violent.

“[She] pulled out – I don’t know if it was a box cutter, blade or whatever it was – it badly cut those kids up,” she said.

Her 18-year-old graduate was cut on the arm with the knife-like object, and her 15-year-old younger sister was stabbed in the abdomen and her arm, which now has a cast on it.

“To where one of my granddaughters is in the hospital and had to have two surgeries, and she’s only 15,” Wells said of the 15 year old.

Wells shared photos with KFOR of a third grandchild that got severely cut in the back.

“My other grandson, the 19 year old, he’s got a cut so deep and wide in his back, it was ridiculous,” she said.

The grandmother is furious that the alleged attacker has not been arrested.

“I want her a– sitting somewhere because the nerve of you to get into a kid fight and then you cutting up somebody else’s kids,” she said emotionally.

A Mustang High School representative referred KFOR to the the University of Oklahoma Police Department when asked for comment.

The University of Oklahoma Police Department told KFOR in a statement Friday that they were notified of a possible altercation near the Lloyd Noble Center after all involved had left the area. They said they are investigating the matter and no arrests have been made at this time.