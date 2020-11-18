Grandmother fatally shot in Luther, possibly accidental

A 74-year-old woman died after she was shot in Luther. Authorities say the shooting may have been accidental.

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Luther police are investigating the shooting death of a grandmother, a shooting that authorities say may have been accidental.

Police were called to a residence in the 18900 block of Northeast 178th Street Tuesday evening regarding a shooting.

A medical helicopter transported a 74-year-old woman from the scene to a hospital. She died from her injuries.

The woman was shot in the back.

A law enforcement official said the woman was shot while inside the home. The residence where the shooting occurred is located near Luther High School.

The official said that while the shooting appears to have been accidental, an official determination has not yet been made.

The shooting is under investigation. No further details were provided.

