Grandparents Raising Grandchildren accepting applications for holiday help

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Applications are being accepted to help bring a little extra holiday cheer this year to families in need.

Sunbeam Family Services says applications are available for the 20th Annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Program.

“This program is made possible by generous support from Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD and the Oklahoma Recyclers Association,” said Rahhal. “We are so thankful for their partnership in raising donations to provide holiday support to grandfamilies.”

Applications are available through Nov. 23 for holiday support for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

