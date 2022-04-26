OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although kids are already looking forward to summer break, many families are starting to save up for next school year.

All parents know that school supplies and clothing can be a big expense.

That’s why Sunbeam Family Services is providing school supplies at no cost to grandparents, who are age 55 and older, who are raising their grandchildren.

“Grandparents raising their grandchildren have so many things to worry about without the added burden of school supplies.” said Destyni Trayler, Senior Program Director. “We hope to help alleviate some of the stress around back to school shopping by providing basic school supplies and backpacks to those who qualify.”

Organizers say the participants must live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, or Logan counties.

The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program provides pre-qualified grandparents with school supplies for their grandchildren.

This year, 500 children will benefit from the school supply assistance program.

Applications for the program are due May 31.

School supplies will be distributed on July 23.