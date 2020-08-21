Grandparents raising grandchildren can apply for free school supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren will be able to get a little bit of help as kids head back to school across the state.

Sunbeam Family Services announced that it is giving away free school supplies to those families.

The organization has around 110 boxes of school supplies available to grandparents who are 55-years-old and older who are raising their grandchildren.

Families can request supplies by applying online.

Officials say quantities are limited and will be given on a first come, first served basis.

Oklahoma currently ranks ninth in the nation for the number of grandparents raising their grandchildren.

