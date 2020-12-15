Grant applications open to bring grocery stores to low-income areas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Health Food Financing Program is now accepting applications for grants to create or improve a retail food location in low-income areas.

The Oklahoma Healthy Food Financing Program is able to fund projects located in an underserved community that primarily serve low or moderate income communities.

Organizers say the projects could include construction of a new grocery store, construction of small food retailers, or renovations to existing stores, expansions, and infrastructure upgrades.

Officials say the projects should improve the availability and quality of food produce and other healthy food.

Grants are capped at $10,000 while loans are not limited to a dollar amount.

Approved applicants must agree: to accept SNAP benefits or other federal or state nutrition assistance programs; to accept WIC or other federal or state nutrition assistance programs; allocate at least thirty percent (30%) of food retail space for the sale of perishable foods, which shall include fresh dairy, produce, meats, poultry, and fish; hire local residents and 5)comply with data collection.

For more information, reach out to Jason Harvey at (405) 606-1477 or jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov.

Applications and additional information can be found here.