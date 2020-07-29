Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 63-year-old woman

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old woman.
Officials are looking for Anna McDowell who is described as a white female. No other description was available.
She was last seen on Maple Street in Wakita on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.
If you have any information or know her McDowell’s whereabouts, call authorities immediately.
