Grant helps Oklahoma City girls attend free summer camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the school year comes to a close for children across the state, many students are preparing for summer camps.

Female students who attend Oklahoma City Public Schools, in between fifth and eighth grade, may be eligible for a free week-long camp.

Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma recently announced that it will offer seven weeks of day camp sessions at Camp Trivera, located at 2508 N.E. 50th St. in Oklahoma City.

A $25,000 grant from the Sarkeys Foundation will cover the cost of full or partial scholarships for up to 135 girls.

“This incredible gift from Sarkeys Foundation will give girls an opportunity to experience the friendships forged, adventures lived and imagination sparked at Camp Trivera,” said Shannon Evers, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “The first urban STEM camp of its kind, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma’s STEM Center of Excellence at Camp Trivera is helping inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. We love that Sarkeys is investing in girls who attend Oklahoma City Public Schools and encouraging the next generation of female leaders.”

Parents of middle school girls in Oklahoma City Public Schools can sign up for the camp online and enter SARKEYS as the coupon code to receive a free week.

The only criteria for the scholarship is that the girls must be students in grades 5-8 at Oklahoma City Public Schools. Girls who do not meet this criteria can call about other scholarships at (405) 528-4475.

Day camp activities at Trivera will incorporate a STEM lab, swimming pool, rock climbing, amphitheater, canoeing and other indoor and outdoor adventures. From making their own drones to doing art in the outdoors, girls will learn new skills, make new friends and gain valuable leadership skills.