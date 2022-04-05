OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rural veterinarians can apply for funding through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry’s ‘Rural Oklahoma Food Animal Veterinary Grant.’

“We are eager to offer this new opportunity for our Oklahoma veterinarians to be better able to service food animals in the rural part of our state,” said Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur. “We appreciate the Legislature recognizing the need and the importance of expanding the services offered to our rural protein producers.”

In all, ten $15,000 grants will be given to food animal veterinarians focusing on beef, swing, sheep, goats, and poultry across the state. Officials say the funds will help address critical needs in rural Oklahoma.

Applications are available through May 2.

For more information or to apply, visit the department’s website.