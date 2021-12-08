Graphic: Police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing body camera footage from a recent officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 24, dispatchers received a 911 call from a man, later identified as 22-year-old Twaun Jackson.

On the call, Jackson told dispatchers that he needed officers to come to his location to stop him from killing other people near S.W. 84th and Western.

“I want you to try and stop me from killing everybody in here,” Jackson said in the 911 call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Jackson inside a garage with a gun.

In the newly released body camera footage, officers can be seen immediately running to take cover behind their patrol car.

They yelled at Jackson to drop the gun, who in turn fired several rounds in the neighborhood.

At one point, Jackson turned his gun toward the officers and opened fire.

Twaun Jackson

Officials say that’s when they returned fire, injuring Jackson.

Once they realized Jackson was no longer a threat, they immediately worked to tie a tourniquet around his leg until paramedics arrived.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Once he was released, he was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.