Graphing calculators donated to students at Oklahoma middle school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We all know that school supplies can be expensive for families, so a local home developer decided to make a major donation to help students in need.

Graphing calculators are on the school supply lists of many middle school students across the state. However, those calculators can cost more than $100 each, which can be a big hit for some families in need.

On Thursday, officials with Rausch Coleman Homes stopped by Millwood Middle School to donate a graphing calculator to every student in the school.

“It’s great for us to be able to see the smiles on the kids and the staffs’ faces today, seeing that they can see coming up for them that there’s success on the other side,” said Corey Perry, with Rausch Coleman Homes.

Officials say the gift will not only help the students in class but also on state standardized tests.