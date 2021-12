OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Strong winds fueled a grass fire in eastern Oklahoma County on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, fire crews were called to a grass fire near Memorial Rd. and Choctaw.

Officials say it started as a controlled burn before the flames spread.

In all, about 20 acres burned.

Crews from Jones, Choctaw, and Oklahoma City all helped out to tackle the fire.