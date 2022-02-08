Update 2/8, 2:40 p.m. – All lanes are back open at this time.

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in McClain County are battling a large grass fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a grass fire along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, just south of Newcastle.

Officials also worked to close lanes of the Bailey Turnpike due to a lack of visibility. Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to work two injury accidents in the area.

At this point, officials say the eastbound and westbound lanes of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike are closed.