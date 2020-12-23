UPDATE: Oklahoma City grass fire spreads to several duplexes

UPDATE: A battalion chief with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said the grass fire spread to several duplexes in the Hefner and Broadway extension area.

Fire crews are at the scene, working to extinguish the roving blaze.

The battalion chief said he has not heard of any injuries caused by the fire so far.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A grass fire in Oklahoma City has spread into a residential area, igniting two structures.

The fire is burning in the area of Hefner and Broadway.

Flames that spread from a grass fire burn residential structures in the area of Hefner and Broadway in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters are working against heavy winds to extinguish the flames burning the structures.

KFOR camera crews captured footage of local residents using buckets of water and hoses to put out the grass fire.

An Oklahoma City resident uses a bucket of water to help put out a grass fire.

