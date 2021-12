INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews say a large grass fire is now contained in a rural Oklahoma community.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, firefighters were called to a grass fire near Gore Blvd. and W. 197th St. in Indiahoma.

Authorities say 45 personnel responded to the scene from across the area.

In all, officials say the grass fire burned approximately 300 acres.

Fortunately, no structures were lost in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.