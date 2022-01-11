Grassfire becomes housefire in SW Oklahoma City

A housefire that started as a grassfire in SW Oklahoma City. Photo from the OKC Fire Department.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a housefire that started as a grassfire in the southwest part of the city.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Southwest 52nd Street, Tuesday afternoon.

They were originally alerted that the blaze was a grassfire, but found a house in flames when they arrived.

Heavy fire and smoke were in the house’s garage, according to fire officials.

Neighbors knocked on the door of the home and alerted the two residents inside to the fire. The two people and two pets got out safely.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The first started in the backyard as a grassfire but spread to the home.

The residents told officials there had been a small grassfire in the backyard earlier in the day, but they thought they extinguished it.

Neither the residents nor firefighters were injured.