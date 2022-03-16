JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews are battling a grassfire that fully consumed a shed, ignited a barn and is threatening a housing addition Wednesday afternoon in Jones.

The blaze is burning at NE 63rd and Hiwassee.

Fire officials told KFOR the fire has burned five acres and spread to a shed and a barn.

Additional tanker trucks were called to the scene to help battle the blaze.

Crews are working to protect a housing addition that is threatened by the fire.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.