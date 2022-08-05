POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

A grassfire near Shawnee. Image KFOR

Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the greenhouse at around the same time.

That fire destroyed a mobile home.

Information has not yet been provided on what ignited the grassfires.

Officials told KFOR the fires occurred in the same area where tornadoes struck in May.